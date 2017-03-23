Motorists Save Michigan State Trooper After He Is Attacked By Two Brothers

Sometimes police chases just don’t work out like in the movies.

Two brothers found that out the hard way after failing to overpower an officer after being involved in a high-speed chase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michigan State Trooper Garry Guild was in hot pursuit of Michael Barber, 21, who was on a stolen motorcycle, according to the Daily Mail.

Dash-cam footage shows Barber traveling at speeds greater than 90 mph in an attempt to evade Guild.

At one point, Barber tries to shake Guild’s tail by going onto an off-ramp before cutting back towards the interstate.

This plan fails miserably when Barber crashes the motorcycle and Guild goes in for the arrest.

UP NEXT: Teens Plotted To Kill 14-Year-Old Girl Because Of Her Snapchat Messages

Things take an unexpected turn when a soda can flies across the frame towards Guild, who is in the process of handcuffing the resisting motorist.

A car slams to a halt and an angry man, Barber’s 19-year-old half-brother Travis Wise, jumps out of the vehicle and tackles Guild.

Things look to be going the duo’s way until a few brave passersby stop their vehicles and come to the trooper’s aid.

Due to the intervention, Guild was able to handcuff both men, effectively ending the incident.

Guild later testified saying he thought he might die after being put in a chokehold by Wise. He also lost his gun during the struggle.

The brothers were charged with attempting to murder a police officer, assault and resisting an officer.

Watch the dash cam footage of the full altercation below.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]