Major Musician Michael Nesmith Reveals He Did Copious Amounts Of Drugs, Cheated On Wife, And Was Paralyzed

When you think of the Sex, Drugs, & Rock ‘N’ Roll lifestyle, you probably think of bands like Motley Crue, Aerosmith, or The Rolling Stones.

You likely wouldn’t think “The Monkee’s,” but a new memoir from Monkee’s guitarist/singer Michael Nesmith, titled Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff, reveals that the pop-rock sensations apparently partied pretty darn hard.

In the book, Nesmith reveals that his rock-stardom led him to hang with stars lie Dennis Hopper and a “bromance.”

He says, “I thought he was the coolest guy, and since this was before the term bromance entered the US lexicon, some people in my crowd of friends thought my fascination with him was beyond the pale,” and that, “Jack and I could crack each other up and laugh until we both ran out of breath and collapsed, coughing.”

Additionally, he goes into detail on how he cheated on his wife with a woman who was married to his close friend and discusses how deep in the hole he was when it came to heavy drug use.

Nesmith was married to a woman named Phyllis, who mothered 3 children with him, but he admits to getting to a point where he was being, “lousy about gratitude and enmeshed in entitlement,” which lead him to begin a relationship with a woman named Kathryn.

Kathryn, he says, was the wife of his best friend at the time. Although, he doesn’t identify the man by name.

The two eventually married and remained together for around 12 years.

Nesmith later began an affair with a woman named Victoria Kennedy, who he also married, but she ended up leaving him for a man she met online.

Interestingly, Nesmith is actually credited s the man who invited music videos. He was given a patent certification for “the embedding of real time video into a virtual environment.”



Later in life, Nesmith lost his sight to cataracts and a mysterious illness caused him to become paralyzed, losing the use of his left hand and right foot.

Surgeries helped remove his cataracts and he claims the mysterious illness just… went away.

The Monkees had a very clean-cut public persona, but this new memoir is proof that looks can be deceiving.

