Mischa Barton Addresses News of Her Hospitalization

Mischa Barton alleges she was drugged while celebrating her 31st birthday and is encouraging all women to learn from her past experiences.

Barton was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after her birthday when neighbors began to be concerned with her behavior.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Barton says she was slipped GHB (also known as the date rape drug) while out drinking.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said.

She continued, “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Barton was found “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before cooperating and going to the hospital.

