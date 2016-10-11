Miley Cyrus Reveals She Is A Pansexual

Miley Cyrus has officially opened up about her sexuality. The “Wrecking Ball” singer revealed that she is a pansexual.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” Cyrus said in an interview for Variety in its Power of Women issue. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and sh*t never felt sexualized to me. My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick.”

In July, the former Hannah Montana actress declared herself to be a pansexual. In an interview with Paper Magazine, the 23-year-old singer explained that the term pansexual means that she is “open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age.”

Cyrus, who is engaged to Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth, arrived at the conclusion after spending time visiting the LGBTQ centers and discussing her situation with people who had similar experiences with their sexualities, according to EW.

She stated, “Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was as unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh – that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.’”

