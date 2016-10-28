Michael Phelps Gives His Reason for Keeping Marriage Secret, Teases Baby News

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson have been married in secret for months, but the swimmer doesn’t mind that people found out.

He took to Facebook Live on Thursday to “hang out” with his fans on a golf course and couldn’t avoid the question of his clandestine nuptuals.



“I’ve been married for a while. A couple months. I had to keep it a secret from y’all. I had to keep it hush-hush from you guys,” the Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer admitted after fans kept asking. “But Nicole and I are married, we are officially married and now we are getting the chance to kind of kick it and hang out now.”

As for his reason for keeping the big day a secret?

He responded, “Just because.”

A wedding might not be the only thing they’re celebrating this year. The father of one seemed to imply he may soon be a father of two.

“Thank you for the beautiful comment. Baby number two may be coming soon. Who knows, though?” he teased in the video.

Looks like Boomer should be getting ready to be a big brother!

This story first appeared at Womanista.