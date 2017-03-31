Michael Buble’s Brother-In-Law Ecstatic For Singer’s Return To Argentina With Recovering Son

Michael Buble’s brother-in-law has spoken out about the “Home” singer’s return to Argentina and explained the entire extended family could not be happier for the musician’s brood to making their way back.

The 41-year-old crooner’s son Noah has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer and is just now able to travel. Bublé and his wife, 29-year-old Argentina native Lusiana, traveled south from Los Angeles this week after their three-year-old son recently completed a four-month course of chemotherapy, according to Daily Mail.

“The only thing I can say as their uncle is that I’m over the moon to be playing with my nephews again,” Michael’s brother-in-law Dario said.

He continued by saying: “We are living this moment together. Lusiana and Michael are going to talk later and I prefer to let them speak. But the important thing is that we’re all together here in Argentina. What can I say! It’s a blessing from God. The support people have shown has been incredible. We’ve really appreciated all their prayers.”

Michael and his wife traveled back to Argentina not only to be with her family but also so that Lusiana can finish filming her movie Those Who Love And Hate, which she dropped out of following Noah’s cancer diagnosis.

Bublé and Lusiana released this statement back in February to inform their fans and friends that Noah was on the mend and recovering well.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”

The couple continued by writing: “We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

We wish Michael Bublé and his family all the best while in Argentina!

