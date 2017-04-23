Mel B’s Former Nanny Lorraine Gilles Sues For Libel, Says She Had Sexual Relation With Ex Spice Girl

Mel B’s former nanny is firing back after the former Spice Girls singer has accused her and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte of extortion and the nanny claims that she had a sexual relationship with Mel B for several years.

The America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Belafonte last month after 10 years of marriage. They then began a custody battle. Mel B has three daughters, including one with Stephen. Earlier this month, Mel obtained temporary restraining orders against both her husband and the couple’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Mel accused Stephen of threatening to release sex tapes and Lorraine of aiding him. She also accused him of impregnating the said nanny.

In a lawsuit recently filed at a Los Angeles court, Lorraine has turned the tables and accused Mel of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, saying the singer portrayed her in her filings, which are public, as a “homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist” and that “in actuality,” the singer “seduced” her, a “naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student… with alcohol, fame and casual sex.”

Mel and Stephen have not responded to her claims.

The nanny’s filing states a lot of information such as her having a sexual relationship with Mel B, her abortion, her knowledge of other women coming to the house for group sex activities and much more.

In her filing, Lorraine, a German national, says that weeks after she moved to California, she met Mel and Stephen and visited them in their home, during which they “drank and eventually had consensual group sex” upon the singer’s request.

The court papers also state that the nanny claims that afterwards, Mel would contact her from time to time to “come over for drinks, sex and/or to help watch her children” and that the two women “developed a friendship and sexual relationship with one another that was separate and apart” from the singer’s relationship with Stephen. From pictures we can see the two were close but if it is just a friendship or more than that is unknown.

According to her lawsuit against Mel, Lorraine says she and Stephen also had sex, but only when the singer invited him to join them. She claims Mel would often film the encounters. Lorraine said she is “personally aware” of several “sex tapes” both Mel and Stephen had recorded that show all three of them “having consensual group sex.” She also said she witnessed the couple “bring different women into their home and engage in group sex” while she looked after their kids.

Lorraine also states in the lawsuit that in 2014, she got pregnant from a one-night stand with a man she met at a bar. She said she had not had sex with the couple in the months leading up to the pregnancy. She said she told Mel about it and that the singer helped her arrange an appointment for an abortion, “advanced the cash” for the procedure and booked a hotel for her to stay in so she could recover in private. She said after she had the abortion, the singer visited her at the hotel with the kids.

In her filing, the nanny says she did open a storage locker at the couple’s request and that their CPA paid for it and that after she was fired in September 2016 she transferred it to Stephen’s name. The court papers also state that Lorraine was never fired before that date, but rather quit temporarily in late 2014.

In her lawsuit, it is stated that Lorraine believes Mel made her statements “with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth” because she feared the nanny would testify during the couple’s divorce proceedings. She also says in the filing that two weeks before she filed the papers, Mel gave her a hand-written litter saying she was “grateful” for her services as a nanny.

