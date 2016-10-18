Man Steals Police Cruiser During Traffic Stop

In a stunt that most only ever see in movies, a man in Hamilton, New Zealand, turned a traffic stop upside down when he decided to drive off in the police car.

Jasmin Kereopa was waiting outside her work when she saw a car get pulled over across the street. There was a man and a woman in the car. According to Kereopa, the police took a man from the car and put him in the back of the police cruiser. That was when Kereopa noticed something that the police probably wish they had – the man climbed into the front seat of the vehicle.

“I saw the guy who was in the back of the police car climbing over the seat … then he drove off in the police car,” she explained.

As the police were speaking to the woman in the car, the man drove away. He even had the audacity to turn on the lights and sirens as he sped off. This forced the police to pursue the man in his own car, forcing the woman to ride in the backseat of the car.

“It’s not something you see every day,” Kereopa said, who also posted her video on Facebook after the event to show her friends. “I was excited. I went and told my boss!”

The Hamilton City Police have confirmed Kereopa’s story. The police cruiser has since been located. It was left shortly after it was initially stolen.

