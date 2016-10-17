Man Smashes Ex-Girlfriend’s Sex Toy in Jealousy

A man in London was recently arrested for destroying his ex-girlfriend’s vibrator in a fit of rage because he was jealous of the sex toy.

Rich Moore, a 33-year-old man from Orpington, London went over to his ex’s house in order to pick up his belongings a month after his split from Sarah Mills, 34.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was fed up,” Moore said. He told The Sun, “She moved another fella in pretty much straight away after I paid for her to go on holiday to Lanzarote.”

When Moore went over to his former residence, he was overcome with anger when he spotted the dildo at the house.

“She loved the dildo more than me, that’s why I got the hump with it,” Moore said. “I bought it, it cost me £30.”

The jealous boyfriend also smashed a pair of Mills’ expensive sunglasses.

“I’ve gone to get my stuff and I came across the glasses and smashed them,” Moore said to the police. “Then I found the dildo and I just ripped it up. It was one of those bullet ones.”

On July 6, Sarah mills complained to the police about the destruction of her property. Rich Moore was then charged with criminal damage over the incident.

“I told the police I had broken the dildo and offered to pay for it to save us all going to court but they weren’t having it,” he said. “I wanted to go to court with a T-shirt saying ‘Save The Dildos’ but I decided it was probably best not to.”

Moore admitted to the charges at the Croydon Magistrates’ court, and was released on bail until October 19, according to Metro UK.

How do you think the cops reacted when Sarah Mills reported that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her dildo and sunglasses?

[H/T Metro UK, The Sun]