Man Goes To Epic Lengths To Prove To Girl He’s Not Out Drinking, And It Was Hilariously Caught On Twitter

Thanks to the internet, there’s never been an easier way of lying to people to get what you want and rarely has there been a better example of that than with 20-year-old James Greatorex. When a member of the opposite sex was trying to get his attention, he couldn’t be bothered to tell the truth and instead brought in his pals to help lie to her with the help of Snapchat and some props.

Because apparently the response, “Sorry, I can’t really talk right now, I’m out with friends,” was too difficult to say, Greatorex instead composed the elaborate ruse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When speaking to Metro about the incident, Greatorex said:

“The reason I pretended to be in a bed was because a girl continuously sent me naked pictures of herself which I really didn’t enjoy. I was with my friends; Matt, Pippa, Jade and Joey at Portishead Wetherspoon’s […] when one of them joked my coat could be used as a bed. Then Matt held the coat behind my head and everyone agreed it did! Joey grabbed the other side so it would look like a pillow whilst Jade passed me her coat to use as a pretend duvet!”

Man, what a rough night this guy was having. After being inundated with a woman sending him naked pictures, presumably because he expressed interest in her, he couldn’t even party at the bar with his friends without being interrupted with her nude advances!

UP NEXT: A Massive Japanese Spider Was Found In A Storage Container, And It’s Time To Scream

Sure, his quick-thinking about how his jacket could look like a quilt was clever, but luckily Twitter users had no problem expressing how sleazy the incident was.

@JayGreatorex and guys seriously wonder why girls have trust issues pic.twitter.com/ZOH7hIqzJz — Normani is #1 (@Kordei_AllDay) January 16, 2017

@brivera_04 @JayGreatorex now we know next time bae better send a live video of him and his surroundings 💅🏻 — Krystabella™ (@KrystabellaV) January 17, 2017

@JayGreatorex another reason why should not trust boys 😒 — вüѕrα 🌙 (@ForeverSRKian) January 16, 2017

Greatorex seems quite proud of himself but here’s hoping he never meets any girl ever willing to let him see them naked.



MORE NEWS: Kylie Jenner’s Friend Gets Caught Mid-Pic Staring At You Know What / CoCo Shares Mind-Boggling Photo Of Her Doing Splits With Her Daughter / Donald Trump Protest Tries Lighting Himself On Fire Outside Of Trump Hotel

[H/T Bro Bible]