Man Charged With Murdering Neighbor For Her Dog Wandering Onto His Lawn

Tensions between to Texas neighbors have culminated in the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Ana Weed, citing that it was an act of self-defense. Despite the attack being blamed on a dog wandering onto 43-year-old Hector Campos’ property, the two neighbors had a long and intense history of verbal disputes over incredibly personal situations.

In Spring, TX, Campos was arrested and charged with the murder of Weed, who had previously been angered over the neighbor offering assistance to Campos’ previous wife. Authorities say that it was Weed’s aid to Campos’ former wife was the inciting factor in months of furious encounters between the two neighbors, according to a statement released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the shooting took place on Tuesday, the two neighbors were seen arguing about the whereabouts of Campos’ former wife and child, who had vanished the year prior, causing Campos to file for divorce. In addition to arguing about his vanished family, Campos also confronted Weed about her dog being on his property.

When authorities responded to reports of the conflict on Tuesday, they found Weed had already passed away from the result of a shotgun wound to the chest. Weed’s body was surrounded by neighbors and family members who were attempting to provide any assistance they could to keep her alive.

A neighbor who had witnessed the killing kept at gunpoint to ensure he wouldn’t flee the scene. Video footage following the altercation shows the neighbor keeping Campos at gunpoint, which also shows Weed’s husband kneeling by her side in her final moments.

This is Campos’ first offense, so he was released on bail but must wear a GPS ankle monitor, had to surrender his passport, and is barred from any communication with Weed’s relatives.

A Weed family spokesman told ABC 13, “This is clearly an act of retaliation,” and added, “That is the family’s position. That is my position. And Mrs. Weed paid the ultimate price.”

Of the situation, the spokesman said, “These are good people who tried to do something good,” and noted, “She was executed for it.”

Campos’ attorney, on the other hand, said, “He feared for his life.” The attorney also claims that Weed shoved Campos before the incident, which was preceded by months of Weed’s children harassing the neighbor.

