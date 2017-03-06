News Reporter Asks for Help in Identifying Man That ‘Attacked’ Him During Live Broadcast

A New York journalist was broadcasting live on Friday night when a mask-wearing man interrupted him and pushed him to the ground.

This is the man who attacked me last night during a live broadcast. If anyone has seen him around please give the 7th precinct a call. pic.twitter.com/enkqQe0mxC — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 4, 2017

CeFaan Kim, 36, was in the middle of his report when the man wrapped his arm around the reporter’s shoulders and started speaking to the camera. When the cameraman turned the camera away the man started yelling, “Put the camera on me.”

“Totally random,” Kim told PEOPLE. “[It] caught me off guard. [He] wouldn’t let go of me when the camera tilted upwards, so I tried to push him off. Then he pushed me down.” After the camera turned away, Kim tried to release himself from the man’s grip, but was unable to. The man kept repeating, “What’s up?” before shoving Kim to the ground.

He finally removed his mask and said, “I didn’t attack you – you attacked me!” Kim filed a report with the New York Police Department and is asking his followers to help identify his attacker.”This is the man who attacked me last night during a live broadcast,” Kim wrote on Twitter alongside the video of the attack. “If anyone has seen him around please give the 7th precinct a call.”

No one was injured during the incident, but Kim did walk away with “scrapes and bruises.”

