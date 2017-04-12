Louis Tomlinson Won’t Face Charges After Airport Brawl

Back in March, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arrested for battery when he attacked a member of the paparazzi at LAX airport when the man allegedly kept following him and his girlfriend. He was put through booking but paid the $20,000 bail and got out almost immediately.

News has come out today that he will not face any charges stemming from the incident. Not at this time, anyway.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office provided a statement on the situation, which you can read below:

“Following a complete review, the office has decided to set the matter for a City Attorney Office hearing. All parties involved will be sent a letter today setting a hearing date at the end of the month. Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future. Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures.”

Tomlinson’s lawyer previously released a statement regarding the issue, saying, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

Ever since One Direction went on their “temporary hiatus” it has seemed more obvious that they guys have drifted apart. With the exception of Liam Payne, all the members of the group, even former member Zayn Malik, have put out solo original music.

Technically, the song that Tomlinson put out is a joint effort with EDM DJ Steve Aoki, but the point is, all of the fellas in One Direction look to be creatively disjointed at this point. You could even say, they’re no longer in sync.

