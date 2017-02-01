Lord Of The Rings’ Fellowship Cast Stage 15th Anniversary Reunion

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

The Fellowship of the Ring reunited for the 15th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings film adaptations, but it wasn’t quite an official affair.

Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, and Viggo Mortensen all met up at a pub and posed with forks and knives for photos posted to Monaghan’s Instagram (via EW).

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

They look like they’re still in fighting form, ready to take down some orcs.

The group was four members shy of a full Fellowship reunion, missing Ian McKellan, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies, and Sean Astin, but still managed to make some meaningful photos.

Empire recently did a feature on the actors and the series of films to commemorate the anniversary.

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Bloom, Wood, and McKellan also had their own mini-reunion in Hall H during 2014’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation for the Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies panel, but this one seems like they had a much better time.

The actors portrayals of Frodo, Pippin, Merry, Legolas, and Aragorn stand among the best received film adaptations, and to see their actors having fun over a decade after the films’ releases is a treat for fans.

