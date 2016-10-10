Lindsay Lohan’s Ex Best Friend Is Being Accused Of A Heinous Crime Against Two Dogs

Vikram Chatwal, Lindsay Lohan’s former pal, is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly attempting to burn 2 dogs.

On Friday morning, TMZ reports that law enforcement sources revealed that they received calls accusing Vikram of the completely horrible crime. Allegedly, the 44-year-old Hotelier was seen outside of his apartment taking a spray can and a lighter, and then singeing the backs of 2 dogs.

According to Page Six, when a dog walker named Isabell Suquilanda strolled past 21 Wooster St., a man screamed at them in a foreign language. The man was later identified as Chatwal.

He then proceeded to pull out the lighter and aerosal can to blow flames at the scared pups. Bystanders recalled that Chatwal was screaming that the dogs had fleas and needed to be killed.

“I was walking down the street, and I saw this guy crouching and aggressively circling this woman and the dogs screaming at them, with a lighter and aerosol can spraying fire on the dogs,” a witness named Roxanne Robles told The Post on Sunday.

Robles continued, “It was like a fire-breathing dragon, shooting out flames 2 to 3 feet long. This isn’t OK. You can’t walk the streets lighting dogs on fire and think your life can go on as usual.”

In the video taken after the altercation, Vikram seems to be acting rather strange. Chatwal, who owns NYC’s Dream Hotel, has a long history of drug problems.

If found guilty, Vikram could face a reckless endangerment charge.

