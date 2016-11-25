Lindsay Lohan Misses Christmas Tree Lighting

Lindsay Lohan was invited to light a Christmas tree in the English town of Kettering, but the Hollywood superstar was a no-show at the event.

The Mean Girls actress took to Twitter to apologize for failing to attend Thursday’s Kettering tradition.

Kettering wish I could be with you today sending all my ❤️. Happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/a383OipE22 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) November 24, 2016

The 30-year-old shared the video with the caption: “Kettering wish I could be with you today sending all my [love]. Happy holidays!!”

In the 10-second-clip, Lohan is wearing a black and gold top and is using a Snapchat filter.

“Hi, everyone in Kettering, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” she said. “I really wanted to make it there to light the tree, but with my busy schedule I wasn’t able to, and I appreciate the offer. Happy Holidays.”

Kettering is located about 80 miles north of London. Lohan established a relationship with the city back on June 23 on the night of Britain’s European Union membership referendum, according to Fox News. In a series of tweets about the Brexit vote, Lohan wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Sorry but Kettering where are you?”

After the tweet, local Conservative Member of Parliament Philip Hollobone sent an invitation to Lohan to help light the Christmas tree on November 24 to give her a chance to atone for mocking the town on Twitter.

While Lohan may have stood up Hollobone and Kettering because of her busy schedule, the town doesn’t hold any ill will against her for it.

Chatting with local authorities, Kettering Borough Council chief David Cook said, “appreciate how hard she and her team tried to make this work and we were delighted to get a video message wishing us well.”

Local lawmakers actually told TIME magazine back in October that they were actually indifferent to whether or not Lohan attended the ceremony. “I don’t think they give a sh*t, to be honest,” a local Labour Party councillor named Maggie Don said. “They don’t know who she is.”

In light of Lohan’s absence, British actress Cheryl Fergison is now stepping in for the honor.

