Lindsay Lohan Hangs Up During Radio Interview, But There’s A Catch

Lindsay Lohan joined KISS 106.5’s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday to talk about a slew of different topics. Once the hosts brought up an interview from back in 2015 the 30-year-old actress eventually hung up in the middle of the interview, however, there’s a catch.

The Mean Girls star first addressed how she recently deleted all the posts from her Instagram account and reportedly converted to Islam.

“If you guys in Australia really cared about me, then you would have noticed [the phrase ‘Alaikum salam’]’s been there for about two years,” she said.

The hosts then broached the hot topic of Donald Trump. The President of the United States previously told Howard Stern during an interview that she was “probably deeply troubled.” While the billionaire real estate mogul might’ve thrown a little shade in Lohan’s direction, she only spoke kindly about him.

“I wish him the best. We live in a world of societies that consistently fault in people…taking someone else down is never the answer and I think we all know that,” she said.

Lindsay then discussed her relationship with her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. The 58-year-old actress has apparently made a massive impact upon Lohan’s life.

“She’s been a guiding light my whole life,”

After speaking about Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan then dished on her relationship with Oprah, who worked with on a former docuseries.

“Anytime that I write to Oprah, I write to her just to kind of check in with her because she’s an incredible human being,” she said. “Her giving me that opportunity made me feel more empowered as not just a woman, as a person, as a human being on this Earth.”

Towards the end of the interview, the host, Kyle, brought up a moment back in 2015 when Lohan abruptly ended a call with the radio hosts. She claimed that her publicist told her to hang up the phone after being asked a personal question about Tom Cruise. However, the scene was captured on video for her OWN docuseries and showed the Lohan actually just didn’t feel like answering a question about the Jack Reacher star.

“You know what I learned watching that series with you and Oprah? I learned that when a celebrity hangs up on you during an interview, it can sometimes be on purpose,” Kyle said jokingly.

Right on cue, Lohan hung up the phone again. The hosts initially thought that Lohan was upset, but then learned that Lohan was only playing a joke on them once they got her back on the phone.

“That was great. We’re good together,” she said. “We should have our own show in Dubai.”

