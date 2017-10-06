Las Vegas Sheriff Provides Update on Shooter’s Motive

In the days since Las Vegas became the site for the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, authorities are revealing they’re close to finding out a motive in an attack that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured in Las Vegas.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that in the “spirit of safety” for the community and elsewhere in the United States, he doesn’t have a solid answer at the moment, but reports “I’m pretty confident we’ll get there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with the New York Times, Lombardo said he was “not at liberty to say” what information had been learned on behalf of the FBI and police department.

It was reported that shooter, Stephen Paddock’s computers and cellphones were sent to a laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for review. Earlier this week, agents interviewed his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, in an attempt to determine his mental state at the time of the shooting, but no information has been passed along for public knowledge.

On Oct. 1, 64-year-old domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.