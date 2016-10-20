Langley Gang Member Accused Of Murdering Hells Angel Member Charged With Murder

Longtime and high ranking Hells Angel, Bob Green was killed recently in Langley, B.C. Jason Wallace, a 27-year-old man who was out on bail at the time of the murder, has been arrested as a prime suspect in the case. As it turns out, Wallace may have called the police after killing Green, confessing his crimes.

Cpl. Meghan Foster, of the integrated Homicide Investigation Team, spoke about the incident surrounding Green and Wallace, but couldn’t say much about what lead to Wallace’s arrest. What is known is that Wallace was friends with 49-year-old Leonard Pelletier, who was the cousin of Green. The two had been linked in many different crimes in the past.

Many believe, however, that Green’s death was a result of a conflict that came from an all-night party in Langley. Some news sources even believe that Wallace actually called the police himself and confessed to killing Green that night. This evidence led to his quick arrest.

Wallace was out on bail after a drug bust when Green was killed. He was also arrested for a number of other crimes in the past, including aggravated assault that resulted in the stabbing of a high school student. He was also known to be a member of the 856 gang, named after one of the area codes of British Columbia.

As for Green, though he was a high ranking member of the Hells Angels gang, his friends have only said positive things about him as a person. One friend in particular, Debra Atherton, said that Green had always been the friend she, and her daughter could count on in need.

“He would take us on his family trips, include us in his Christmas festivities and all other holidays, he treated my daughter like one of his own and that was something she desperately needed when we lost her dad,” Atherton said. “Bob was there for me until I didn’t need him so much anymore… He was one of my dearest friends.”

Our thoughts go out to Green’s family and friends in this difficult time.