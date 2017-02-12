Kylie Jenner Being Held Responsible For Causing ‘Chemically-Induced Headaches’

Kylie Jenner is making a fortune with her makeup line, but that could soon change based on recent customer complaints.

According to TMZ, customers have been complaining that Kylie’s eyeshadow has been causing “chemically-induced headaches.”

Just in the past two weeks 15 people have made official complaints to the Better Business Bureau. The complainers have stated the eyeshadow “smells like chemicals and glue” as well as spray paint and paint thinner.

Only one eyeshadow has been singled out and that is Kylie’s Royal Peach Eyeshadow Palette.

One customer said she got a horrible headache after using the eyeshadow. Another said it smelled terrible so she had to put the entire package outside her house.

The BBB told TMZ Kylie Cosmetics launched an investigation immediately and found an adhesive in the packaging that was causing the smell. It was added that the reality star’s company insist it’s safe to use.

It has not been revealed if the packaging has been changed, but the complaints have gone down this week.

The 19-year-old’s company has insisted that the products are still safe for use.

This news comes just before Kylie is set to open another pop-up shop. This one will be located in New York City. Just Saturday, Kylie toured the new shop and met with staffers there.

[H/T Daily Mail, TMZ]