Kim Kardashian’s Robbers Might Have Been Caught On Camera

The robbers in the Kim Kardashian case who stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry have reportedly been spotted on CCTV cameras.

The first reports that surfaced indicated there was no surveillance footage to capture images of the armed robbers. However, it has now been revealed that the thieves have been spotted in a “million-to-one” image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shot came from a camera facing a mirror that reflected the robbers getaway as they crept past a sleeping security guard, and escaped on push bikes, according to Daily Mail.

The camera was located on the mezzanine-level of the Bel Ange nail salon on the same street as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s apartment. The French police have now seized the footage.

A second camera on the ground-level caught footage of the armed robbers fleeing into an office block behind Hotel de Pourtales after sliding through a back door.

The robbery took place around 2:30 on Monday morning when two armed men forced the Hotel concierge to open the door to Kim’s apartment. The 35-year-old wife to Kanye West was then bound with zipties, gagged, and then placed in the bathtub.

She managed to escape after the robbers left, and according to her testament, at 2:56 a.m., she called her bodyguard Pascal Duvier while shouting for help from the balcony.

Two days after the frightening ordeal, the French capital has mentioned that everyone inside of the Hotel Pourtales at the time “has now been spoken to, and the neighbors heard nothing at all.”

The source continued, “Forensic inquiries have also been carried out, but as yet there is no useful DNA evidence.”

Speculation has been circulating in the media that the robbery may have been an inside job. Considering the extremely tight window that the robbers had to access Kim’s apartment, there seems to be some credibility to the theory.

To check out the images of the robbers caught on camera, go here.

Do you think the French police will be able to catch Kim Kardashian‘s robbers?

[H/T Daily Mail]