Kim Kardashian’s Concierge Finally Speaks Out About The Robbery

The concierge at the Paris Hotel where Kim Kardashian was robbed on Sunday night has finally broken his silence regarding the frightening incident.

The 40-year-old apartment gatekeeper responded to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in an open letter. He attempts to remove Kim’s suspicions that he was somehow involved in the robbery.

Reports have previously surfaced that Kim Kardashian felt that the concierge was far too calm in the moment that they were confronted by the armed robbers.

The letter from the concierge read,” Dear Kim: When you feel the cold steel of a gun at your neck, it is the moment when remaining calm can mean the difference of life or death, both our lives.”

“I hope you are feeling better,” the letter published in Closer magazine concludes.

During the robbery, the 35-year-old reality star turned to the concierge from the No Address Hotel and asked, “Are we going to die?”

In a calm voice he simply responded, “I don’t know.”

The concierge’s answer was criticized in the media, and speculation began to arise that he was possibly involved in the robbery because he was not more distressed in the horrifying moment.

The Selfish author was suspicious of the concierge’s behavior during the robbery, but the mother of two is reportedly blaming herself for the attack. Because of her regular posts on social media that flaunted her affluent lifestyle, Kim believes that she was setting herself up to be a victim of an attack of this variety.

While Kim was not physically injured in the ordeal, she was quite “shaken up.” The incident has caused such an impact on Kim emotionally that production on her E! reality show has been halted indefinitely.

Do you think the Hotel concierge has effectively removed Kim’s doubts about his innocence in the robbery?

[H/T TMZ]