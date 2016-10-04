Kim Kardashian’s Bodyguard Was Protecting Two Other People While She Was Held At Gunpoint

While Kim Kardashian West was being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, her bodyguard was nowhere to be found.

As it turns out, Kim’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was protecting 2 of the other Kardashian women at the time, according to TMZ. Because Kim had called it a night and was planning on chilling at her hotel room, Duvier accompanied two of the Kardashians during a night out on the town.

This guy is always in my shot! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

Most ironically, earlier on Monday, Kim shared a picture on Instagram with Duvier trailer behind her. “This guy is always in my shot!” she captioned the photo.

BFM-TV reports that Kim was staying at No Address Hotel when masked men dressed as police forced their way into her apartment. Early on Monday morning, the perpetrators bound her with tape at gunpoint, and locked her in the bathroom as they proceeded to rummage through her room and rob Kim of a jewelry box worth an estimated $6.7 million in jewelry and a ring worth an estimated $4 million. Also, Kardashian West’s purse, two cell phones, and 1,000 euros were also stolen.

“She begged for them to let her live and [said] she has babies at home. Then they wrapped her mouth in tape and put her in the bathtub,” a source said. “She thought they were for sure going to kill her.”

After the terrifying incident, Kim then gave a statement to investigators. Later she left her Paris hotel in two vans with a police escort and was taken to the airport. The 35-year-old reality star immediately boarded a private plane back to the United States.

