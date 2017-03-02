Kim Kardashian Shares Classic Throwback Pic With Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable throwback photo with husband Kanye West.

In the pic we see Kanye and Kim standing side-by-side for the photo and both are smiling. Kim looks like a major fangirl taking a picture with the hip-hop superstar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who could have guessed the pair would end up married with two children.

Kim captioned the photo, “2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember.” She also sharedthe adorable pic to Twitter.

2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Kim’s been a superstar for so long it’s hard to remember a time when she wasn’t in the spotlight.

At the end of 2007, the Kardashian superstar famously posed nude for Playboy. In 2008 she made her film debut in the spoof film Disaster Movie. That same year, she was also a participant on Dancing with the Stars.

As for West, he was at the peak of his career in 2008. He announced his fourth album, 808s & Heartbreak, at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, where he performed its lead single, Love Lockdown. This also was around the time of the controversial Taylor Swift/Beyonce incident, where the artist interrupted Swift to proclaim Beyonce should have won the award.

Kim and Kanye have been together since 2012 and married in 2014. They have two children together, daughter North “Nori” West and son Saint West.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, kimkardashian]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!