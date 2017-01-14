Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

It looks like Kim Kardashian can finally have a little bit of peace about her Paris robbery back in October. After the French authorities arrested 17 people in relation to the robbery, they have officially charged four people with the crime.

Earlier on December 12th, a man called Yunice A was officially charged with robbing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The official charges consist of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, and criminal organization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the news broke that Yunice A had been charged, the authorities confirmed that three other men have been given charges pertaining to the crime. A 44- year-old man named Florus H was charged with the same crimes as Yunice A. A 64-year-old man named Marceau B has been charged with handling the stolen goods, while 27-year-old Gary M has been charged with assisting an armed robbery.

Up Next: Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse During Custody Battle

The limo driver who was the first to be arrested in relation to the crime has since been released and not charged. However, it turns out that Gary M is his brother.

After the authorities arrested the 17 people they believed to be involved, many of them confessed to the jewel heist. The group that is guilty of the crime consists of six men. The five men who actually took part in the robbing of Kardashian were between the ages of 54 and 72, while the sixth man drove the getaway car.

The only question now is where is the jewelry? Did it get sold, or is it being stashed somewhere? Given how public the heist was, and the registration numbers on Kardashian’s jewelry, it’s unlikely it would have been easy to sell.

More: Kim Kardashian’s DASH Store Has Been Robbed | Black Chyna Shows Off Her Twerking Moves For Hubby Rob Kardashian In New Video | Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Blasted The Kardashians, And They Didn’t Even Know It

[H/T Us Weekly]