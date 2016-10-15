Kim Kardashian Emerges In Los Angeles For First Time Since Robbery

For the first time since the robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has stepped out in public in Los Angeles.

After she was held up at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at a hotel in the City of Lights, the 35-year-old mother of two has been staying out of the spotlight. Late on Thursday evening, Kim made the decision to go out “incognito” to an Italian restaurant. An onlooker said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star looked “somber.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was with security,” an insider said to E! News. “She made a brief, 30-minute trip to a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She was with a female friend and looked very downcast and somber, not wanting to be seen.”

The only other time that the Selfish author has been seen in public was immediately when she arrived back in the United States at her New York apartment with her rapper husband, Kanye West.

A source close to Kim said that she has a long road to recovery after the frightening ordeal. “Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery,” the insider said. “She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day.”

Kim’s sister, Khloe, recently talked to Ellen DeGeneres and explained that her sister is “not doing that well.”

“I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together, and we do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time,” Khloe said. “You know it was horrible what happened to her.”

While she generally is very active on social media, Kim only just recently made her return to Twitter. However, it’s not how you would think.

Are you surprised that Kim Kardashian West has been laying low for so long since the robbery?

[H/T E! News]