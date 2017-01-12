Khloe Kardashian Shares Shockingly Different Before And After Pics Of Her Physical Transformation

Ever since her separation from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has gone through a complete transformation. Before the premiere of her new show, where she helps other women go through similar transformations, she is opening up about how she struggled with her body.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star went through a similar situation as many women after a tough breakup. She turned to food for comfort. This resulted in a substantial weight gain for the reality star. So, like many other women in the world, she decided to do something about it.

“I was going through my divorce [to Lamar Odom], and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight,” Kardashian said. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions … I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise.”

What happened was that she started seeing results. This helped her realize that if she wanted to stay on that track, she needed some support. So, she turned to a trainer, who continued to help her get back into shape. Kardashian even admits that it was her trainer who helped create the body she has today, not her.

She is calling this her “revenge body” and achieving a revenge body is the entire basis of her new reality show. She is prepared to help women who are going through a breakup get their revenge by getting healthy, fit, and sexy.

“Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus!” She wrote about her journey.

Catch Khloe’s new show premieres on E! on January 12, 2017.

