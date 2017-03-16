Kendall Jenner Has Been Burglarized

Kendall Jenner is just one of many celebrities lately to be hit (and hit hard) by robbers. She was recently robbed of about $200,000. That could buy a lot of happy meals.

Police have reported to TMZ, Kendall left her Hollywood Hills home Wednesday around noon and returned around 8 PM. TMZ reports she was at her house for several hours and noticed nothing strange or out of place. She then went into her bedroom just after 1 AM and realized some of her jewelry was missing. She called the police, who responded quickly.

Our sources say there was no sign of forced entry, and so far no suspects.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ, although a number of celebrities have been burglary victims this year, it’s become a much bigger problem citywide.

As for Kendall, the police are working to find out who did this and bring them to justice.

This story is developing…

