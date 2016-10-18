Kathie Lee Gifford Tears Up On Air Remembering Late Husband

Kathie Lee Gifford’s emotions overwhelmed her on Tuesday morning’s TODAY show segment as she remembered her late husband.

As Celine Dion’s song “The Prayer” played to introduce a guest appearance from the song’s co-writer, Carole Bayer Sager, the host teared up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know why that’s a perfect song for me today? Today would have been my 30th wedding anniversary with my husband,” Gifford told co-host Hoda Kotb. “And I’m deeply grateful for all the years I had with this amazing man.”

Her late husband, Frank Gifford, was a football player and sports broadcaster. He passed away in August 2015 of natural causes at the age of 84.

The 62-year-old TODAY show host wiped away tears as Kotb gave her a hug.

“I love you,” her friend and co-host said as they all grabbed tissues.

The tears ended on a lighter note.

“I had no intention of saying that,” Gifford said, then joked, “That’s what I love about working with you, Hoda woman. I can just be real – a real pain in the butt.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.