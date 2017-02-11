Kate Hudson Shows Of Her Insane Figure And Some Serious Dance Moves

Who would have thought actress Kate Hudson would have such awesome dance moves!

The Fabletics creator posted an Instagram video of herself and trainer Nicole Winhoffer dancing like no one is watching – or at least, like the internet is watching. The video is sped up a bit for the social media platform, so the music sounds like it’s being sung by Alvin and the Chipmunks, but that doesn’t make the video any less awesome.

The video starts with the very fit and trim Hudson shaking her hips and booty like it’s going out of style. Then, with a few impressive high kicks and bends, Hudson really gets into the groove. What’s more, with her backless top, it’s easy for her to show off her her rock solid abs as she goes.

Coming into the weekend with @nicolewinhoffer like….💃 #FableticsFriday @fabletics A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Hudson is no stranger to posting her workouts on Instagram. She regularly features her pilates machine in her posts, showing her followers just how insanely flexible she really is. If she isn’t stretching it out, she can be seen dancing, doing yoga, or even spinning on a pole.

Pilates day 💃#FableticsFriday @fabletics #BackDetail 😜🍑 @nicolestuartla A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:46am PST

One of the benefits of owning a fitness clothing line is that she gets to show off all her wares on her social media. It’s really the best reason to post a few workout videos.

Of course, Hudson doesn’t just post her workouts, she also posts some of her best photoshoot pictures, red carpet poses, and even a few awesome snaps from her various A-list parties. For example, during Halloween 2016, anyone who’s anyone was at Hudson’s bash, and she made sure to post some incredible pictures to prove it.

Needless to say, after that video, we all want a few more dance posts, Hudson.

