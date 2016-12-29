Journalist Makes Awful Awkward Carrie Fisher Joke And Roars Like Chewbacca

A Brazilian journalist made a horrendously uncomfortable joke about Carrie Fisher’s death during a live segment on GloboNews.

Jorgue Pontual, the reporter, was discussing the Star Wars actresses’ tragic death when he decided to make an unexpected quip that didn’t sit well with the co-anchors. While Pontual was speaking in portuguese, Medialite translated what the reporter said.

“Many people telling how much they loved Carrie Fisher, many celebrities remarking on this loss,” Jorgue Pontual said. “But the most emotional reaction was from Chewbacca, that Star Wars character. He said, ‘HHHGGRRRRGRAAAARRR.‘”

Pontual kept a straight the entire time. After a few seconds of silence the other correspondents on the live segment burst out in laughter at the awkwardness of the moment.

As you might imagine, Pontual received heavy backlash on social media following the broadcast. He simply responded by taking to Twitter to post a picture of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia kissing Chewbacca.

Pontual wasn’t the only person to receive backlash for resonding to Carrie Fisher’s death in a controversial way.

The 60-year-old Star Wars actress passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday morning. After the news of her death was released, fans and celebrities alike have been taking to social media to offer their condolences and pay tribute to Carrie Fisher.

Fisher’s co-star, Harrison Ford, wrote in his statement: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original.Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Other celebrities who have paid tribute to the late actress include: Mark Hamill, George Lucas, Daisy Ridley, and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

What do you think about this Brazilian journalist yelling like Chewbacca while talking about Carrie Fisher’s death?

