JonBenet Grand Juror Reportedly Going To Release Bombshell Of New Information Tonight

On Tonight’s episode of 20/20, one of the Grand Juror’s is reportedly dropping a bombshell regarding the murder of JonBenet Ramsey.

One of the male jurors who voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey agreed to discuss the case with the producers of the ABC series. He spoke on the condition of anonymity, but said that he believes he knows who killed the 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the case concluded, the grand jury voted to indicts the Ramseys on four counts including child abuse resulting in death as well as accessory to a crime. However, the DA refused to sign the documents so they were never formerly indicted.

The child abuse charge stated JonBenet’s parents “did unlawfully, knowingly, recklessly and feloniously permit a child to be unreasonably placed in a situation which posed a threat to injury to the child’s life or health, which resulted in the death of JonBenet Ramsey, a child under the age of sixteen.”

As for the accessory charge, Jon and Patsy “did unlawfully, knowingly and feloniously render assistance to a person, with intent to hinder, delay and prevent the discovery, detention, apprehension, prosecution, conviction and punishment of such person for the commission of a crime, knowing the person being assisted has committed and was suspected of the crime of Murder in the First Degree and Child Abuse Resulting in Death.”

The juror was asked in the 20/20 interview if he believes that John and Patsy should have been tried regarding JonBenet’s murder.

“Based on the evidence that was presented, I believe that is correct,” he said.

However, he did mention that he isn’t entirely sure that a DA would have been able to persuade a grand jury to find the parents guilty.

“There is no way that I would have been able to say, ‘Beyond a reasonable doubt, this is the person.’ And if you are the district attorney, if you know that going in, it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars to do it.”

Finally, when asked if he knew who murdered JonBenet, the juror said, “I highly suspect I do.”

The juror went on to describe the location where JonBenet’s body was found.

“In the basement where she was found, it was actually kind of an obscure layout,” the juror said. “You come down the stairwell and you had to go into another room to find a door that was closed. It was a very eerie feeling. It was like, ‘Somebody had been killed here.’”

A preview for the episode also showed Cina Wong, a handwriting expert, explaining that she has a theory on who killed the 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant.

“It’s highly probable that [Patsy Ramsey] wrote the ransom note,” Wong said.

Back in 2000, Wong examined 100 samples of Patsy’s handwriting. She noticed several similarities between Patsy’s writing, and that of the ransom note. One detail was that the letter “A” was written in four different ways. Oddly enough, Patsy wrote the letter “A” in those four unique variations as well.

Check out the court documents here.

Wong reportedly found over 200 similarities in total between the ransom note and Patsy’s penmanship, according to Daily Mail.

What are your thoughts on these latest developments in the JonBenet Ramsey case?

[H/T Daily Mail]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!