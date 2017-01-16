Johnny Depp Sues Management Company The Same Day His Divorce Is Finalized

It looks like Johnny Depp can’t get out of the courtroom. The day he finally finalizes his divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp filed a lawsuit against his management company for negligence. He is hoping to get upwards of $25 million from the suit.

It seems that the 53-year-old actor is suing his longtime business managers for everything from fraud, negligent misrepresentation, wrongful foreclosure, and breach of fiduciary duty. The company in question is The Mandel Company, who have been working with Depp for the last couple of decades.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims that the company, specifically Joel and Rob Mandel, mismanaged his business affairs. This lead the star losing millions of dollars and forcing Depp to dispose of assets to pay the company.

The Mandel Group had the following statement in regards to Depp’s suit:

“The lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his long-time business managers is a complete fabrication. For 30 years, Joel and Rob Mandel, and their company The Management Group have been trusted business managers to some of the most successful individuals and companies in the entertainment business. For 17 of those years, they did everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending.”

This $25 million dollar lawsuit comes on the same day Depp’s divorce from Amber Heard was finalized. As part of the settlement, Depp is required to give his former wife of 15-months up to $7 million.

At this point, it is hard to tell exactly what brought on this suit from Depp, but it seems as though the actor better get used to sitting in front of a judge.

