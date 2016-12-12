Jocelyn Wildenstein and Lloyd Klein Arrested in New York During Domestic Dispute

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s boyfriend Lloyd Klein was arrested at Trump World Tower after being charged with robbery, assault with intention to cause physical injury, grand larceny for taking a credit card, and mischief with intent to damage property.



According to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department confirmed the arrest after Klein’s rep released a statement on the arrest. “My client was arrested this morning at his New York residence after patently false allegations were made to the NYPD by Mrs. Wildenstein alleging a physical altercation with Mr. Klein today shortly after midnight,” Melanie Bonvicino.

Wildenstein is famous for her crazy amount of plastic surgery and called “Catwoman” by magazines. She has also been arrested and is facing second-and-third-degree assault charges for clawing Klein’s face and attacking him with a pair of scissors.

“The victim is a 49-year-old male … Wildenstein is accused of scratching his face with her fingernails and using a pair of scissors to cut him on the upper-right part of his chest,”

NYPD said in a statement of the attack. Wildenstein was previously married to Alec Wildenstein in 1977 before their intense divorce and $2.3 billion settlement.

