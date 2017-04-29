Jimmy John’s Cashier Speaks Out About Being Held At Gunpoint, Slams Robber

Having a stranger point a gun in your face is enough to make anyone lose their cool, but one Assistant GM at a Jimmy John’s didn’t even break a sweat during a recent theft, revealing he wasn’t afraid because the criminal didn’t appear intimidating.

UP NEXT: Jimmy Johns Employee Gets Held At Gunpoint, Plays It Cooler Than Imaginable

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ caught up with the employee, Tuker Murray, to talk about what could have been a deadly ordeal.

“It was funny, he ordered a Slim 2, which is just roast beef and bread, and he asked what type of cheese I had,” Murray revealed. “And then proceeded to try to rob me, like a b***h.”

“After he pulled it out,” disclosed Murray, “I wasn’t really that worried about it, to be honest. He didn’t seem that, I don’t know, intimidating, I guess.”

There’s no question about how much damage a gun can cause, but the suspect, 54-year-old Terry Rayford, had actually jammed the barrel of the gun, which would have made it slightly less effective.

Upon being told that the barrel had been jammed, Murray said he would have acted even more extremely to the situation.

“If I had known, 100%, that the gun was jammed, I probably would have grabbed it out of his hand whenever he leaned over the counter like that, because he was all the way over and off balance,” explained Murray.

Appearances can be quite deceiving, with Murray explaining that Rayford looked like he wasn’t an actual threat. However, he Rayford has previously been convicted on multiple first-degree armed robbery charges and was on parole at the time of the incident.

Discovering the criminal past of the suspect surprised no one more than Murray, considering Rayford’s demeanor during the ordeal.

Murray confessed, “I was actually surprised when the detective had told me that he had done, like, 12 other robberies and been to jail before, ’cause it was amateur hour.”

One of Rayford’s biggest mistakes was not wearing a mask, so when the viral video circulated the internet, a former police officer recognized the suspect immediately. Less than 24 hours after the robbery, Rayford was arrested during a traffic stop.

Police found a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Jimenez 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which he allegedly obtained by stealing them from his crack cocaine supplier.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T TMZ]