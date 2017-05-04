Jimmy Kimmel’s Ex Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About His Emotional Monologue

Sarah Silverman has spoken out on her ex Jimmy Kimmel’s heartfelt monologue about his newborn son.

Kimmel took to his late night talk show on Monday night to inform his audience that his son has a “hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart,” and how he hopes no family would have to go through such a hardship without proper medical care.

Silverman, who dated the TV personality from 2002-2009, shared her support for her friend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“All I can say is, I loved his monologue and I loved those last couple minutes where he made a great bipartisan plea to keep funding things like Children’s Hospital [Los Angeles],” she said. “The stuff that is getting cut right now is affecting children with disease

“I thought he was beautiful and elegant,” Silverman added. “My heart is with him and Molly (McNearney, his wife.)”

Silverman was interviewed at an event promoting I Love You, America, her new Hulu show. The comedian, who is known for getting political on Twitter, wanted to do a show centered on social politics.

“Not about the oligarchy, the money addicts that are in charge right now, but the actual people of America who seem so divided,” she said. “We are very divided, and I feel like all we need to do is be a little more one-on-one. Get our porcupine needles down and realize we’re all the same.”

During the aforementioned monologue, Kimmel went into detail about his newborn son Billy and how his medical condition was discovered.

“[The doctors] determined he wasn’t getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs. They did an x-ray and his lungs were fine, which meant his heart wasn’t. It’s a terrifying thing. They found that Billy was born with a heart disease.”

The emotional moment did stir up some controversy, as Kimmel wanted to use it as an example of when government-sponsored health care shouldn’t be an issue.

“If your baby is going to die it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” he said. “I hope you never have to go there but if you do you’ll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well with so much compassion.”

