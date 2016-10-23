Jean Claude Van Damme Gives Emotional Response About Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin

Action movie star Jean Claude Van Damme gives an emotional response when a reporter asks him about the recent spate of cyber attacks and if he fears they could impact the upcoming election.

Van Damme started by explaining he loves America, and owes his stardom to his fans. But his diatribe quickly turned to his views on America itself.

“America right now has to be treated like a business,” Van Damme said.

The Hollywood star went on to explain the first order of business needs to be establishing a relationship with Vladimir Putin, who he has met several times.

Van Damme also noted America is “talking about the wrong things in politics.” He referenced Donald Trump’s “locker-room talk” and reasoned it’s not the issue to be focusing on.

“Do you know how many guys I know who say the word P-U-S-S you know what so many times a day?

