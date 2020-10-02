Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin and Other World Leaders React to Donald Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

World leaders are sending well-wishes to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after it was revealed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. The first couple confirmed the diagnoses just before 1 a.m. ET Friday morning, with the president stating that he and his wife "will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately." The positive test results came just after Hope Hicks, a senior aid, had tested positive. At this time, nobody else close to the president and first lady have tested positive.

In a statement shared to his Twitter account shortly after, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his "best wishes" to the couple, who he wished "a speedy recovery" for. Johnson himself had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March. Amid his recovery, Johnson had been hospitalized, receiving oxygen treatment, after his condition "worsened." Johnson had been the first world leader to reveal a positive diagnosis, with others, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, later revealing positive results.

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the president's diagnosis. In a direct message to Trump released by the Kremlin, Putin said, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus," according to Politico.

Other world leaders have also reached out to the president, with Reuters reporting that a spokesperson for German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent her best wishes to the president and his wife. She also sent best wishes for a quick recovery from the virus. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter said, "Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wished Trump a "speedy recovery" and said the pandemic "is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live." Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, meanwhile, said news of Trump’s diagnosis "reminded me of how widely masks are worn in Japan" when speaking during a news conference.

Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020

Both Trump and Melania are said to be doing “well at this time.” The president, according to his physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley is expected “to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering." His Friday schedule, however, has been wiped clean aside from a phone call as he and the first lady quarantine.