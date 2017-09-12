Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Son Arrested

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s youngest son has been arrested for allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint.

21-year-old Nicholas Van Varenberg was busted by the cops on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., according to TMZ. A call was placed for the cops to check on Varnberg after he reportedly punched an elevator in his building.

When the police officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading to his apartment. After speaking to him and a roommate, the police learned that Varenberg injured his hand.

Police officers then left the apartment. However, 20 minutes later, the roommate came running downstairs claiming to the cops that he managed to escape from Varenberg, who was holding him at knifepoint.

Varenberg was reportedly infuriated that the roommate opened the door for the cops.

The police then re-entered the apartment and searched the premises. They found the knife and marijuana.

Varnberg was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Varenberg starred in the film Kickboxer: Retaliation alongside his famous father. Varenberg is the son of Van-Damme and American model and actress Darcy LaPier.

Van Damme married LaPier in 1994. They divorced only a few years later.