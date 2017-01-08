Inside Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher’s Emotional Memorial

Carrie Fisher passed away suddenly on Dec. 27, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, one day later, and the world has been in mourning for the two legendary actresses ever since.

On Thursday, a memorial was held for Reynolds and Fisher at Fisher’s Beverly Hills home, where she often threw infamously star-studded parties, People shares. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, chose to have her mother’s memorial in the home, a family friend shared.

“Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” the friend said.

Family members present for the gathering included Fisher’s brother and Reynolds’ son Todd, her half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher, Lourd’s father, Bryan Lourd and Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary Fisher. Guests included Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen, George Lucas and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The gathering was reminiscent of the parties Fisher often threw in the eclectic home, which was previously inhabited by Bette Davis and costume designer Edith Head. The menu for the memorial was the same as the one Fisher served at her parties: fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread.

“The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie,” the friend revealed. “Debbie would sit in the corner, and everyone there would come up and pay homage. Even the biggest stars were starstruck by her. Carrie would walk around barefoot with a can of Coca-Cola, making sure everyone was having a good time, saying the funniest things you’ve ever heard.”

At the memorial, eulogies were given by Billie Lourd, Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman, author Bruce Wagner, comedian Stephen Fry and security expert Gavin de Becker. “All the tributes circled back to Billie and how much Carrie loved her,” the friend shared.

Streep also sang Fisher’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” “By the end,” the family friend said, “Everyone was singing.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com