Ice Cube And Dr. Dre Are Cleared In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

It was a good day for Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, who were both cleared in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against them and Suge Knight for the death of Terry Carter.



Knight allegedly ran over and killed Carter after the he refused to leave the set. Carter’s widow, Lilian Carter, believes Ice Cube and Dr. Dre hired gang members to work security, ultimately leading to her late husband’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Lilian claims Knight ran over her husband on purpose, Knight says he was fleeing the scene following an altercation and actually feared for his life.

“This lawsuit concerns the tragic tale of how reckless corporate greed, disguised as the quest for authenticity, [led] to a foreseeable altercation that resulted in the death of a successful businessman,” the complaint read.

Dr. Dre and Ice Cube are in the clear and have been released from the wrongful death lawsuit, but Knight has yet exonerated and also faces a murder trial for the same hit-and-run incident.

[ H/T Rap-Up ]