Ian Somerhalder Can’t Wait To Start A Family With Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed’s love story is full of vampires, horses and, soon hopefully, babies. The Vampire Diaries star has revealed that he can’t wait to start a family with the Twilight actress.

“The second we were around each other, and not [dating] other people, we just knew. Oh, I will one day have amazing children with my beautiful wife. Absolutely, definitely,” he told Modern Luxury, according to Us Weekly. “I live with someone who strives to find happiness and peace in the smallest things – whether it’s sitting for five minutes under a tree or getting out into the country and spending time on our horses or even just going for a walk around the lake or riding a boat.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Sleepy Hollow star wed Reed in April 2015 and they’re more in love than ever.

“I am so blessed that I did, indeed, find this human being that can deal with me and is also the most caring, compassionate person I’ve ever known,” he gushed. “That’s why I wake up happy.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com