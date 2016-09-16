House Sitter Dies In Norm Macdonlad’s Home

On Friday morning, a boy that was house/cat sitting for Norm MacDonald was found dead in the standup comedian’s condo.

23-year-old Michael Huettner was a friend of MacDonald’s son. He had been asked to stay at the house to watch the MacDonald’s cat while Norm and his son were traveling out of the country.

Huettner’s body was discovered by his parents after his girlfriend informed them that he was at the MacDonald’s house. According to TMZ, Huettner’s parents arrived and noticed that the front door was left open, and then walked in to find their son dead on a bed. Law enforcement officials said that there were several pill bottles and multiple pills including oxycodone left out in the room. The pill bottles had been legally prescribed to MacDonald.

Based on the scene, the assumption is that Huettner overdosed. While the family will have to wait until the toxicolody report is released to determine the actual cause of death, Huettner’s family did mention that Michael had a history of issues with oxycodone.

The LAPD did not say that there was any indication of foul play, even though the front door was left open. The LAPD has since handed the case off to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, but the Huettner family has put in a request with federal authorities asking for a more thorough investigation into the drugs that were found at the scene of Michael’s death.

MacDonald is currently during a publicity tour for his new pseudo-memoir titled “Based on a True Story,” which debut son Tuesday. The Saturday Night Live actor and his son have been completely cooperative with the death investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Huettner family in this difficult time.

[H/T TMZ, New York Daily News]