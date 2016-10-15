Historic Surgery Leaves Conjoined Twins Separated, One Twin Out Of Surgery

One of the hardest decisions a parent can face was just made by the parents of one of the most complicated cases of conjoined twins.

Jadon and Anias McDonald, 13-month-old twins born conjoined at the head are about to experience with individual bodies for the first time after over 22 hours of surgery, CNN reports.

(Photo: Facebook / Nicole McDonald)

Their parents, Nicole and Christian made the scary decision to separate the boys in an effort to make sure they can have the most fufilling lives possible.

The boys went into surgery early Thursday morning. 16 1/2 hours later they were officially separated. Jadon was brought of of surgery several hours after recontructive surgery to rebuild his skul, his little head wrapped in white guaze but perfectly round.

“My boy,” his dad said, while Nicole knelt in grateful tears.

Anias, who has had health problems before the surgery suffered some severe drops in vital signs as the 5×7 centimeter section of their brain that was completely intertwined was separated, is stable, but still in surgery as of now.

The future for the boys, with their big, chocolate chip eyes and individual personalities, is uknown. Doctor James Goodrich, the lead surgeon and expert in craniopagus surgery whose motto through the 16 1/2 hours was “failure is not an option,” doesn’t know what the boys will face as they recover.

But as the babies fight to come through this in their new separate bodies, their family bond will make sure they all make it out together.

