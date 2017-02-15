Harry Potter Actress Strips Down For Playboy Bringing Nudity Back To The Magazine

Around a year and a half ago, Playboy magazine announced that they were doing away with nudity in the magazine. The explanation given at the time was, “The political and sexual climate of 1953, the year Hugh Hefner introduced Playboy to the world, bears almost no resemblance to today.”

Today, after much consideration, the company has decided to roll back their ban on nudity and is re-launching, as it were, their brand with a bang.

They’ve announced that former Vampire Diaries and Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne will be featured in the March/April issue, which is titled “Naked is Normal.”

Byrne featured in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, as well as both Deathly Hollows films before going on to star in such TV shows as Falling Skies and The Vampire Diaries.

In addition to being the star of the issue, Byrne, 26, also wrote an essay titled, “The Feminist Mystique.” She’s also be romantically linked to Playboy heir, Cooper Hefner, who is the 25-year-old son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and Playboy’s current Chief Creative Officer.

Commenting on the magazine returning to its previous nudity policy, Cooper said, “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

While it’s true that the status of their relationship is technically unconfirmed at this time, there is plenty of evidence that the two have been enjoying one another’s company for a while now.

In addition to her aforementioned essay, it’s also reported that Byrne has written an article for Playboy titled “Free The Nipple.” It’s unknown if this is the same article that she announced as “The Feminist Mystique” or something completely different, but we’ll for sure find out when the issue hits newsstands next month.

