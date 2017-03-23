Harry Potter Actor Has Emotional Reunion With Pup After Near-Fatal Crash

Jim Tavaré played one of the numerous oddball supporting characters in the Harry Potter franchise, and many fans were shocked when he faced a brush with death earlier this month.

The actor/comedian, who played Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was sent to the ICU after being in a head-on car crash that nearly took his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 54-year-old Tavaré suffered a broken neck, punctured lung fifteen broken ribs and fractures in his breastbone and right leg.

TMZ reports that his dog was in the vehicle at the time of the accident but remained virtually unharmed.

The outlet posted a video of the actor reuniting with the dog, who is named “Mr. Kippy,” after being in the ICU for two weeks.

UP NEXT: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Jim Tavare Suffers Broken Neck In Head-On Car Crash

In the touching clip, Tavaré, who also had small roles in Chuck and Californication, is wheeled in an outdoor area where he’s greeted by a more-than-enthusiastic pup.

In an extremely sweet moment, the actor holds Mr. Kippy in his chair and begins to tear up as he hugs the canine.

Watch the touching reunion between Tavaré and Mr. Kippy below.

MORE:

[h/t TMZ]