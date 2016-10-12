Guillermo Del Toro Talks About Trollhunters

Guillermo Del Toro has dished on some details of his forthcoming series Trollhunters. The project will be different than anything the legendary director is accustomed to as it is an animated series targeted for kids. The show is about young people that share some wild adventures with some generally friendly monsters.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis caught up with the legendary director to discuss the upcoming series. Check out the full interview with Guillermo Del Toro above.

Here’s some of what Del Toro had to say.

When asked what he would be bringing to Trollhunters that would share similarities to his previous films Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak, Del Toro replied, “Well actually this is a full circle travel for Trollhunters.”

“I pitched it in the same pitching session that I pitched The Strain for Fox about 10 years ago, and they passed on both series,” he said. “And I said ‘Ok, I’ll make them books.’ So we wrote the books for The Strain. We wrote the books for Trollhunters. It became a feature at Dreamworks Animation, and then it became finally the series.”

Del Toro continued, “What I think is great, and is a commonality with Stranger Things, and the feeling of my generation and the generation after me, is it evokes a little bit of the Amblin feeling, you know those suburban kids, emotionally grounded, fully crazy color.

The 52-year-old Mexican filmmaker then dished on the star-studded cast of the series.

“I thought about this young actor Ron Pearlman, who I thought is a very promising actor for one of the main roles immediately. As soon as we started the series I called him. He was probably the first person I called. Then Kelsey [Grammer], I wrote the part for Kelsey. We wrote the book thinking of Kelsey for the feature of the series. Because I’m an eternal Frasier fan.”

Also, Check out the official trailer for Guillero Del Toro’s Trollhunters below:

Trollhunters premieres on Netflix on December 23.

Are you looking forward to watching Trollhunters on Netflix this winter?