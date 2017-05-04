A Creepy ‘Ghost Girl’ Photo Has A New York Town Needing A Night Light

An unsettling photo of a “ghost girl” prancing through the woods off an upstate New York trail has many Cambridge area residents thoroughly spooked.

A camera was set up in the woods by a group of locals in order to determine if the spot was a good hunting location. However, when the landowners looked through the images, they were shocked to see a grainy picture of what appeared to be a young girl running towards the camera, playing in the woods.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never heard of a ghost running around the woods,” Cambridge Police Chief George Bell said, according to Daily Mail.

“The idea originally was just to identify who the child was,” said Bell.

Locals in the area claim that there is a legend about a girl who was hit and killed on the train tracks that used to run around in the place near where the photo was taken. Because of the well-known story in the area, many were spooked thinking that a ghost is living in their midst.

The picture has drawn heavy attention from paranormal enthusiasts. Tania Woodward, the president of the Paranormal Research Team in Greenwich, spoke out about the issue.

“We like to look at the actual footage from the actual camera it came from,” Woodward said. “There’s a lot of historical places [in the area] and we do pick up a lot of stuff from that.”

“Trail cams don’t take the best pictures, it’s tough,” Woodward said.

Woodward explained that she would like to have her team sent into the area to be able to conduct a proper investigation into the possible ghost sighting.

There are several questions that Woodward has regarding the area where the possible paranormal encounter was made.

“What neighborhood kids are around? Do they have kids? What time of day [the camera] was set up? Where it was set up? Can we look through it to see what’s going on and do some research on the area?” she said.

A ski-resort owner in Greenwich claims that recognized the girl in the picture as his granddaughter.

“I don’t want to give a name until we verify it,” Chief Bell said. “But it’s a local businessman in southern Washington County who says, around the time frame that this picture was taken, that he and his granddaughter were walking a four-wheeler path.”

[H/T Daily Mail, ABC News]