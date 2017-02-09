George and Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins

Amal Clooney and George Clooney just broke the internet with the news that they expecting twins!

While the two haven’t been spotted together since November, Amal Clooney gave a keynote speech at the 17th Annual Texas Conference For Women on August 15 in Austin, Texas.

On Thursday, The Talk host Julie Chen revealed that the Clooneys confirmed to her that they are expecting two bundles of joy, due in June. An insider told Us Weekly they are expecting them this summer.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen, 47, said on the daytime program. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

If you cannot get enough of the new mama-to-be’s signature style, check out these favorite chic Clooney work looks to replicate!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.