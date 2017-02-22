Florida Couple Murdered Landlady And Lived With Her Body For Two Weeks

Lawrence Edward Cannon, 42, and his girlfriend Jennifer Elam, 44, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of their 69-year-old landlord, Mary Ring.

The incident allegedly took place on February 5th, Super Bowl Sunday, sometime after the end of the championship game, and the couple had been living with the decaying body until they were discovered by police.

Reportedly, neighbors knew that something was amiss when Cannon and Ring began carrying their elderly neighbor’s belongings. Jameka Evans, a neighbor, told reporters, “All of the sudden, one day they just start bringing all her furniture outside of the house, and then I ain’t never seen Miss Mary again after that.”

Additionally, neighbors reported that the couple had been driving Ring’s car around town, which they felt was suspicious. Kenneth Howard, another neighbor in the area, told reporters that he became concerned when he noticed Ring’s cat uncharacteristically wandering around outside.

Police officers dropped by Ring’s home on Monday morning to perform a “welfare check,” something not uncommon for authorities to do for elderly people who live alone.

While there, they discovered Ring’s body. They questioned Cannon who is said to have confessed to the crime and also stated that he and Elam had been spending the time trying to figure out what to do with the body.

Cannon is facing a charge of murder in the first degree for, while Elam has been charged with “accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.”

Detectives on scene of death investigation at 1132 Engman St. Search warrant recently obtained to allow us to enter the house. — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) February 20, 2017

Speaking about Ring, one neighbor said that recently both of her daughters passed away, as well as one of her two beloved cats. Jameka Evans reportedly added that Ring was “known in the community for her kindness and would often give local children candy and toys.”

